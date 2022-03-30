Worthing offices and shop could be turned into houses

The building, known as Project House, lies on the corner of The Drive and Rugby Road.
It is home to Electrical Services & Projects Limited but a design statement says the building ‘has become too cramped to be used as commercial space’.
A planning application seeks to turn the building, at 30a The Drive, into one two-bed house and one three-bed house.
An added side extension and a private courtyard would feature if permission is granted.
Both homes – which would retain the appearance of the existing building but with added windows – would have front gardens.
Two car parking spaces are proposed for the homes and a fence which would ‘give the front garden some privacy’.
More details can be found at the council’s planning portal using the reference: AWDM/0451/22.
