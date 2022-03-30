Worthing offices and shop could be turned into houses

A planning application has been submitted to turn a former Worthing shop and office into two houses.

By Jessica Hubbard, local democracy reporter
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 9:31 am

The building, known as Project House, lies on the corner of The Drive and Rugby Road.

It is home to Electrical Services & Projects Limited but a design statement says the building ‘has become too cramped to be used as commercial space’.

A planning application seeks to turn the building, at 30a The Drive, into one two-bed house and one three-bed house.

The building, on the corner of Rugby Road and The Drive could be converted to homes

An added side extension and a private courtyard would feature if permission is granted.

Both homes – which would retain the appearance of the existing building but with added windows – would have front gardens.

Two car parking spaces are proposed for the homes and a fence which would ‘give the front garden some privacy’.

More details can be found at the council’s planning portal using the reference: AWDM/0451/22.

