Queen Elizabeth II: Bishop of Chichester issues heartfelt statement

This evening came the tragic announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death at Balmoral.

Tributes to the 96-year-old monarch have been pouring in from across the country with politicians, members of the public and religious leaders paying their respects.

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, said in a statement this evening: “Thanks be to God for the life of his servant, Queen Elizabeth II.

MAIDENHEAD, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice on July 15, 2022 in Maidenhead, England. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Her death is a moment of bereavement for the whole nation, and for the Commonwealth. She will remain in our hearts and minds as an exceptional

example of public duty and commitment to her high calling, carried out with unswerving faith in God. Let us come together as a nation to mark her death with dignity and pride.

"Our prayers are with those who have been close to her in the service of the crown over many years, together with all the members of the Royal Family as we pray for the new Sovereign, King Charles.”