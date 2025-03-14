Remembering West Sussex's pioneering "rebel librarian"

As West Sussex library service celebrates its centenary in 2025, the remarkable contribution of Worthing’s very own “rebel librarian” seems ever more resonant.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tale of Marian Frost is a remarkable one, one researched by Katie Gledhill, lead manager with the library service. Frost was instrumental in persuading international philanthropist Andrew Carnegie to fund a purpose-built library in Worthing in 1908 – 17 years before the county service was established.

Katie said: “Throughout her life Marian was a real innovator and she dedicated her life to championing books and the power of libraries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Marian Frost was a young assistant librarian in Worthing’s very rudimentary public library when she wrote to Andrew Carnegie in 1902. It was ‘an overcrowded and dilapidated building’ described as ‘merely a house stacked with books’, with little room for staff or the public. However, because of this existing provision Carnegie rejected Marian’s plea on the ground that the town already had a library.

“Marian didn’t let this deter her and wrote back to the philanthropist explaining exactly why this library was inadequate. In doing so she ignored contemporaries who criticised her tenacity as having ideas “exceeding her authority”. Her determination paid off and Carnegie agreed to pay £6,200 towards the cost of a new purpose-built library – the equivalent of around half a million pounds today.

“By 1919 Marian was running the largest public library in the country, staffed entirely by women. She appeared in Ladies Journals of the day, profiling Careers for Women and Women Who Have Made Good. In these articles she outlines what skills and qualifications women need to become good librarians and is described having ‘that inborn love of books which can never be acquired by those who do not possess it.’ She also talks of how the idea of wearing ‘on duty overalls’ originated in her library and became common practice in other libraries up and down the country.

Marian Frost chief librarian and curator at Worthing Library c1935

“Marian’s bold initiative created a library that would serve the town of Worthing for generations. Marian went on to have an illustrious thirty-nine-year career, gaining many offices and achieving a great deal for the Sussex town that she served. She held various offices, becoming a Fellow of the Library Association, President of the London and Home Counties Library Association and Vice-president of the Museum Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marian continued to improve her local library services, providing a dedicated children’s library in Worthing and founded a special Sussex Collection which preserved novels with a connection to the county. She also opened a small community library in the local Broadwater area (which still runs today). Marian even became an author herself in 1929 publishing her own local history book, The Early History of Worthing.

“Arguably one of Marian’s most pioneering achievements was to introduce one of the first public libraries to patients in hospital after an inspiring trip to visit libraries in the United States. For this project she was commended for her “professional ability with [her] warm hearted consideration for her fellow men.”

When Marian Frost died aged 59 in 1936 there were numerous obituaries published about her in both national and local newspapers. Writing in The Times, well-known art critic Frank Rutter said: “Frail physically but strong morally and intellectually, she would fight her committees tooth and nail, on occasion, for their own good and the betterment of the library and museum. Her caustic wit was dreaded perhaps by a few enemies, but it was the unending joy of innumerable friends […] Worthing will always be in her debt.”

As Katie says: “Frost’s personality shines through these tributes, whether in reference to her caustic wit, her fierce intelligence, her colourful and distinctive clothes or her dedicated love of literature.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Marian’s legacy: “The original Worthing Library building is still a key landmark in the town and is now home to Worthing Museum and Art Gallery. West Sussex Library service has retained 36 libraries across the county and in 2020 refurbished Worthing Library to bring it into the 21st century. The library is a real asset to the town, providing a contemporary library space, registration and health services, a heritage zone, dedicated study space, a vibrant children’s library, a space for young people with youth counselling services, computers, printing and Wi-Fi, a community space for regular activities, the schools library service and a lecture theatre which hosts events and even weddings!”

The Worthing Society are currently advocating to have a blue plaque dedicated to Marian Frost in 2025, which is the centenary year of the countywide library service.