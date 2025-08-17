REVIEW: Brighton's very own Les Misérables is simply magnificent
Putting on the adult UK amateur premiere of Les Mis is an incredible privilege. It is also a monumental undertaking. And a massive responsibility.
Brighton Theatre Group acquit themselves superbly in every single respect. The opportunity came as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations for the show, with producer Cameron Mackintosh allowing a select number of amateur groups the once-in-a-generation opportunity to take the show home and put it on themselves in their own back yard.
But the remarkable thing about the Brighton production is that there is never for a moment the remotest suggestion that we are dropping down a few theatrical leagues. Quite the contrary. The production values, the staging and the performances are without exception hugely impressive. But best of all, the Brighton production does something that the London productions rarely manage.
So often in the West End you are caught up in the sheer scale and spectacle of it all, size and distance shaping your perception. But with the relative intimacy of Theatre Royal Brighton and our comparative closeness to the performers, this is a production that stands out not just because it looks so fabulous but perhaps above all because it catches every emotion so unerringly. I don’t remember being this moved by Les Mis since I saw it the very first time many years ago.
Max Jenkins as Marius is utterly heartbreaking in his delivery of Empty Chairs At Empty Tables, Amie De Valero Bragg strikes absolutely to the soul of Fantine in her breathtaking delivery of I Dreamed A Dream; and possibly edging both, Mitzi Tullett as Eponine makes you feel her yearning and sacrifice in a way which is devastating. All three wonderful performances are typical of the show in that we’re looking at a mix of talented ex-pros and fabulous young talents on the cusp of very special careers. Great work too from Lucia Romero Clark as Madame Thénardier, a complete scene-stealer whenever she appears. And lovely from Nina Hayward as Cosette.
Our Jean Valjean this afternoon, alternating in the role with James Harrington, was Craig Whiteley. There can’t be many more demanding roles in musical theatre, but Whiteley seized it with power and passion and made it his own as he navigated the former convict’s poignant journey from anger and resentment to love and selfless acceptance.
Wayne Roberts was his nemesis Javert, and again it’s a hugely impressive performance, commanding the stage with his black and white view of God and justice before crumbling in the face of a human decency he simply doesn’t know how to cope with.
But there’s so much else and so many other people to praise. Those in the key roles were outstanding, but so much of the punch of this particular production was in the genuine ensemble work which underpinned everything. This is a production which is all about skill, class, presence, imagination and complete commitment – a wonderful tribute to the hard work and brilliance of director Michael Burnie.
Rightly Cameron Mackintosh and his team were protective of the musical even as they handed it over. Brighton Theatre Group have repaid their trust in a wonderful moment of Brighton theatre history.
CAST LIST
PRODUCTION CREDITS
