REVIEW: Brighton's very own Les Misérables is simply magnificent

REVIEW: The UK amateur premiere of Les Misérables “Let The People Sing!”, Brighton Theatre Group, Theatre Royal Brighton, until Saturday, August 23.

Putting on the adult UK amateur premiere of Les Mis is an incredible privilege. It is also a monumental undertaking. And a massive responsibility.

Brighton Theatre Group acquit themselves superbly in every single respect. The opportunity came as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations for the show, with producer Cameron Mackintosh allowing a select number of amateur groups the once-in-a-generation opportunity to take the show home and put it on themselves in their own back yard.

But the remarkable thing about the Brighton production is that there is never for a moment the remotest suggestion that we are dropping down a few theatrical leagues. Quite the contrary. The production values, the staging and the performances are without exception hugely impressive. But best of all, the Brighton production does something that the London productions rarely manage.

So often in the West End you are caught up in the sheer scale and spectacle of it all, size and distance shaping your perception. But with the relative intimacy of Theatre Royal Brighton and our comparative closeness to the performers, this is a production that stands out not just because it looks so fabulous but perhaps above all because it catches every emotion so unerringly. I don’t remember being this moved by Les Mis since I saw it the very first time many years ago.

Max Jenkins as Marius is utterly heartbreaking in his delivery of Empty Chairs At Empty Tables, Amie De Valero Bragg strikes absolutely to the soul of Fantine in her breathtaking delivery of I Dreamed A Dream; and possibly edging both, Mitzi Tullett as Eponine makes you feel her yearning and sacrifice in a way which is devastating. All three wonderful performances are typical of the show in that we’re looking at a mix of talented ex-pros and fabulous young talents on the cusp of very special careers. Great work too from Lucia Romero Clark as Madame Thénardier, a complete scene-stealer whenever she appears. And lovely from Nina Hayward as Cosette.

Our Jean Valjean this afternoon, alternating in the role with James Harrington, was Craig Whiteley. There can’t be many more demanding roles in musical theatre, but Whiteley seized it with power and passion and made it his own as he navigated the former convict’s poignant journey from anger and resentment to love and selfless acceptance.

Wayne Roberts was his nemesis Javert, and again it’s a hugely impressive performance, commanding the stage with his black and white view of God and justice before crumbling in the face of a human decency he simply doesn’t know how to cope with.

But there’s so much else and so many other people to praise. Those in the key roles were outstanding, but so much of the punch of this particular production was in the genuine ensemble work which underpinned everything. This is a production which is all about skill, class, presence, imagination and complete commitment – a wonderful tribute to the hard work and brilliance of director Michael Burnie.

Rightly Cameron Mackintosh and his team were protective of the musical even as they handed it over. Brighton Theatre Group have repaid their trust in a wonderful moment of Brighton theatre history.

****************

CAST LIST

Jean Valjean James Harrington

Jean Valjean Craig Whiteley

Javert Wayne Roberts

Marius Max Jenkins

Enjolras Chris Brown

Eponine Mitzi Tullett

Fantine Amie De Valero Bragg

Cosette Nina Hayward

Thénardier Carl Lovejoy

Thénardier Wain Douglas

Madame Thénardier Lucia Romero Clark

Little Cosette Juliette Mitchell-Gears

Little Cosette Bella Guy

Young Eponine Georgia Burns

Young Eponine Phoebe Mason

Gavroche Aaryan Willmott

Gavroche Louis Wilkins

Bishop of Digne / Fauchelevant Mike Mackenzie

Factory Girl Hannah Garred

Factory Foreman Adam Collins

Bamatabois Philip Lloyd Davies

Old Woman Hannah Williams

Pimps Geroge Hannington

Marcus Trueman

Wig Maker Isobel Stoner

Madame Elouise Mockler

STUDENTS

Combeferre Jacy De Sousa

Courfeyrac James Kiley

Feuilly Jesse Librack-Balroop

Grantaire Jake Beniston

Jean Pouvaire Rio Jacques

Joly Asher Starr

Lesgles Lenny Hannam

THENARDIERS GANG

Montparnasse Lee Durnford

Brujon Jack West

Claquesous James Armstrong

Babet James Tourle

ENSEMBLE

(Chain Gang, Warders, Prison Guards, Constables, The Poor, Workers, Farmer, Factory Workers, Labourer, Sailors, Whores, Nun, Servant, Street Crowds, Drinkers, Posh Men, Wedding Guests, Inn Keeper, Inn Keepers Wife, Judge, Lesbian Poet, Dead Man, Major Domo, Bridesmaids, Page Boy)

Jacqueline Anderson

Mia Arditi

James Armstrong

Calum Avery

Archie Brooks

Tegan Brown-Felpts

Shannon Carter

Paul Charlton

Nathan Charman

Tany Cleary

Adam Collins

Aaron Coomer

Anna Coote

Lee Durnford

Ellie Earl

Hannah Etherington

Rosa Farrington

Hannah Garred

Natasha Gold

Ella Grabsky

Jessica Griffiths

George Hannington

Justin Hillier

Adam Holland

Katherine Johnson-Miller

Nick Jordan

Maya Kihara

Ruben Langley

Jame Ledsom

Freddie Lyons

Mike Mackenzie

Elouise Mockler

Kiarnie Camp

Mabel Moon

Sian Preece

Naomi Quinn

Grace Riach

Pandora Seymour

Mia Skipper

Cooper Snow

Helen Snow

George Stathakis

Rob Stevens

Isobel Stoner

Warren Tait

Nyx Thompson

James Tourle

Marcus Truman

Lamorna Webb

Talia Wenstone

Jack West

Josh White

Phoebe White

Hannah Williams

Emily Wright

Karén Young

YOUTH ENSEMBLE

Heidi Gripton

Ronnie Harman

Harley Hill

Matilda Suttey

