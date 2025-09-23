Rumer celebrates 15th anniversary of her debut album with Bexhill gig

Rumer and her band celebrate the 15th anniversary of her debut album Seasons of My Soul with a special concert presented by The Rye International Jazz and Blues Festival.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be on Friday, November 28 at the De La Warr Pavilion.

Festival director Ian Bowden said: “Rumer’s stunning voice and timeless sound enchanted audiences worldwide with the release of Seasons of My Soul in 2010 which sold over one million copies worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rumer and her band grace the stage at the De La Warr Pavilion to perform her acclaimed platinum debut album, 15 years after its release. There will also be a fabulous support act on the evening, and doors open from 6.30pm. Tickets are available online at www.dlwp.co.uk.

The album’s phenomenal success catapulted Rumer to fame in contemporary music.

“Seasons of My Soul featured a collection of unforgettable hits, including the chart-topping single Slow, which became one of the stand-out songs from the album.

“Other beloved tracks like Aretha and Am I Forgiven further demonstrate Rumer’s knack for blending classic influences with modern sensibilities. Her distinct vocal style, often compared to the greats like Karen Carpenter and Dusty Springfield, resonates deeply with fans and critics alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rumer has recorded and performed with an array of music legends including none other than the great late composer Burt Bacharach recording and releasing her fourth album in October 2016, This Girl’s In Love: A Bacharach and David Songbook.

“She has collaborated with Daryl Hall and has been championed by the likes of Sir Elton John when in 2010 he invited Rumer to be his special guest at his BBC Electric Proms, and in 2012 Rumer performed at the White House for President Obama.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to see one of the best singer songwriters of her generation and you can expect an exceptional evening of wonderful music plus many other hit songs from Rumer’s extensive back catalogue.”