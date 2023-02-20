Edit Account-Sign Out
Serious Crawley incident: Police helicopter and forensic officers pictured near railway station

There has been a large emergency response, involving a police helicopter and forensics, following a serious incident in Crawley this evening (Monday, February 20).

By Sam Morton
1 hour ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 6:46pm

An incident has been reported in the vicinity of Malthouse Road with officers seen at the railway station and town centre, alongside paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Forensics are at the scene and have set up a tent. A National Police Air Service helicopter is also in attendance.

Sussex Police has been approached for further information about this breaking news story.

Updates to follow as and when we get them.

1. Serious Crawley incident

Forensics have set up a tent in Malthouse Road, Crawley.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

