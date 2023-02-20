Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Crawley primary school gives update on Teacher Strikes 2023

A primary school in Crawley has given an update on the latest teacher strike action.

By Ellis Peters
2 hours ago

National Education Union teacher members working in schools and sixth form colleges across the South East will be on strike tomorrow (February 21) ‘in pursuance of a fully funded, above inflation pay rise’ according to a spokesperson from the NEU.

Gossop Green Primary School on Kidborough Road provided an update on its teachers. A spokesperson from the school said: “None of our teachers will be striking.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

See more: Crawley teacher strikes 2023: Teachers and supporters protest through the town centre to demand fairer pay - video, Crawley Town Community Foundation: Youth teams take on Premier League team in London, Crawley Metro Bank celebrating International Women’s Day

Most Popular
Gossop Green Primary School

Gossops Green Primary School provides a calm, purposeful learning environment that strives to provide exceptional education and the best learning opportunities possible for all

South EastTeachersPremier League