Shipley Arts Festival confirms exciting 2025 line-up of concerts

In 2025 the Shipley Arts Festival is celebrating 25 years of offering inspiring music in beautiful locations across Sussex which this year will include the closing concert in the Festival of Chichester.

Andrew Bernardi founded the festival in 2000 and still runs it. He is delighted with its remarkable story of success so far and with the programme on offer this year:

March 2, Sunday, 7pm: Opera Gala at Sedgwick Park with tenor Anando Mukerjee, soprano Charlotte Broker and friends conducted by Andrea Ferarri.

March 28, Friday, 7pm, Jazz at The Selsey Arms, Cowfold Road, Coolham, Horsham, RH13 8QJ.

May 9, Friday, 7pm: A Concert for Esteem: Stradivarius Piano Trio, String Academy, with the private collection of Svetlana Cameron in the stately Sedgwick Park.

June 1, 7pm, Stradivarius Piano Trio at Warnham Park, Robin Hood Lane, Horsham, RH12 3RP.

June 6, Friday, 7pm, Lackenhurst, Lackenhurst Lane, RH13 0JL. Baroque at the Burrells.

June 27, Friday, 7pm, Jazz Food and Friends, George and Dragon, Dragons Lane, Horsham RH13 8GE. To book a table for dinner call 01403 741320.

June 29, Sunday, 7pm, Opera Gala at Durrance Manor.

July 6, 6 for 6.30 pm concert: The Wilding Concert, Knepp Castle with a private viewing of portraits by John Piper, Godfrey Kneller, Van Dyke, Sutherland, Lucian Freud accompanied by Nyetimber and canapes.

July 20, Sunday, 7pm, Stradivarius Piano Trio close the Festival of Chichester, Great Ballard

Jul 24, 25, 27, Thurs, Fri, and Sun, 10am to 4pm, String Academy Summer School,

Sullington.

July 27, Sun, 7pm, Silver Strings from RV Williams to the American Song Book, St Andrew's Church, Nuthurst Street Nuthurst Horsham, RH13 6LH.

Aug 31, Sun, 7pm, Silver Strings and the American Song Book, Drew’s Barn, Robin Hood Lane, Warnham Park, Horsham, RH12 3RP.

Sept 19, Fri, 7pm, The Countryman Dinner with a half-hour Stradvarius set from artistic director Andrew Bernardi, Countryman Pub, Countryman Lane, Horsham, RH13 8PZ.

Nov 7, Fri, 7pm-9pm NFU Nyetimber Silver Review of 25 years of Shipley Arts Festival, The Medieval Barn, Nyetimber Estate.