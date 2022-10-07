Shoreham and Newhaven Coastguard teams respond to emergency incidents
Coastguard rescue teams responded to two emergency incidents in Brighton and Hove last night (Thursday, October 6).
The Shoreham RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat ‘was kept busy’ on Thursday night, first being called out to a report of man ‘believed to be trying to enter the sea off Hove’.
"Our crew carried out a search while Shoreham and Newhaven coastguard teams scoured the shoreline,” a Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station statement read.
"The man was found near Brunswick Square by police and taken into their care.”
The lifeboat and coastguard teams were then re-tasked to a report of a 40ft twin masted yacht with three people and a dog on board, which had broken down just south of Brighton Marina and was drifting into the shore.
“The lifeboat crew located the vessel and set up a tow before taking her into the safety of the marina,” an RNLI spokesperson added.
