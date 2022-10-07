The Shoreham RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat ‘was kept busy’ on Thursday night, first being called out to a report of man ‘believed to be trying to enter the sea off Hove’.

"Our crew carried out a search while Shoreham and Newhaven coastguard teams scoured the shoreline,” a Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station statement read.

"The man was found near Brunswick Square by police and taken into their care.”

The Shoreham RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat was called out to two incidents on Thursday night. Photo: Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station

The lifeboat and coastguard teams were then re-tasked to a report of a 40ft twin masted yacht with three people and a dog on board, which had broken down just south of Brighton Marina and was drifting into the shore.

“The lifeboat crew located the vessel and set up a tow before taking her into the safety of the marina,” an RNLI spokesperson added.

