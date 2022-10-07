Edit Account-Sign Out
Shoreham and Newhaven Coastguard teams respond to emergency incidents

Coastguard rescue teams responded to two emergency incidents in Brighton and Hove last night (Thursday, October 6).

By Sam Morton
Friday, 7th October 2022, 8:30 am
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 8:55 am

The Shoreham RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat ‘was kept busy’ on Thursday night, first being called out to a report of man ‘believed to be trying to enter the sea off Hove’.

"Our crew carried out a search while Shoreham and Newhaven coastguard teams scoured the shoreline,” a Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station statement read.

"The man was found near Brunswick Square by police and taken into their care.”

The Shoreham RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat was called out to two incidents on Thursday night. Photo: Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station

The lifeboat and coastguard teams were then re-tasked to a report of a 40ft twin masted yacht with three people and a dog on board, which had broken down just south of Brighton Marina and was drifting into the shore.

“The lifeboat crew located the vessel and set up a tow before taking her into the safety of the marina,” an RNLI spokesperson added.

