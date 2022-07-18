‘Significant questions’ raised over shotgun licencing procedure at inquest of into ‘brutal killings’ in Woodmancote near Chichester

Robert Needham, 42, shot his partner Kelly Fitzgibbons and their two daughters Ava, 4, and Lexi, 2 before turning the gun on himself at their home in Woodmancote on March 29, 2020 in what were described as ‘brutal’ and ‘horrific’ killings.

As the inquest into their deaths concluded today (Monday, July 18), Dr Brigit Dolan QC, was brought to tears while reading out the words of Ms Fitzgibbon’s twin sister, Emma Ambler, who described the loss of her sister and two nieces as ‘indescribable’ to her and her father.

Dr Dolan later spoke to the court and said there were some ‘significant questions’ over the licencing procedure at the time.

The family's home in Woodmancote, near Chichester. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Mr Needham had been granted a shotgun licence in 2016 after having lied on the application.

The inquest heard he had omitted facts about his mental health history, including having previously seen a psychiatrist and having a course of anti-depressants.

Dr Dolan said: “It was revealed to me some significant questions about how the licensing procedure was working at that time and how the guidance at the time was being followed.”

She added: “There’s really nothing in the background that says somebody could have been aware that this was a risk.

“No history of violence or history of threats of violence and that’s what makes his actions so difficult to fathom.”

Senior police officers interviewed last week said his mental health history would not have been a bar from him obtaining a licence, but concerns were raised over his ‘lack of candour’ on the form.

“He then told further lies to the FEO [firearms enquiries officer] face to face. He said it was Kelly that completed the form. He also lied and said he hadn’t had any medication,” Dr Dolan said.

“There is no record of any probing of his rather limp excuses. There doesn’t even appear to be a cursory enquiry.

“This would have revealed that he had lied.”

Dr Dolan then said that changes to the process had come into force in the past year, making it more difficult to obtain a firearms licence.

“It seems to me that there are a lot of steps forward that have taken place, mostly in the past year. Those steps are all aimed at the main the shotgun licence harder to obtain.”