South of England Autumn Show and Horse Trials honoured at tourism awards

e South of England Agricultural Society is thrilled to announce its Autumn Show & Horse Trials has been awarded Bronze in the prestigious Tourism Event/Festival of the Year category at the Beautiful South Awards.

The accolade celebrates the Society’s commitment to delivering an immersive event of an exceptional standard that contributes to the regional visitor economy.

The glittering awards ceremony, hosted by Tourism South East at The Grand Hotel in Brighton, brought together leading names from the tourism and hospitality industries to recognise and celebrate the very best the South East has to offer. Gary Lee and David Pannell, Chair and Vice Chair of the Autumn Show & Horse Trials Committee, proudly accepted the award on behalf of the Society.

The category recognises events that provide memorable experiences while showcasing innovation and distinctiveness. The South of England Society stood out this year for combining its Autumn Show with the South of England Horse Trials, creating a new event with the ability to draw visitors from across the South East, showcasing the best in agriculture, equestrianism and rural life.

Gary Lee, Chair of the Autumn Show and Horse Trials Committee, shared:

“We’re incredibly grateful to Tourism South East and the judges for recognising our efforts and absolutely delighted to have received this accolade. The Autumn Show & Horse Trials is now a flagship event that holds a special place in the hearts of many.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, volunteers, exhibitors, and competitors who have made our new-format event possible.”

The South of England Autumn Show & Horse Trials continues to be a cornerstone of the Society’s mission to celebrate and promote the agricultural industry, blending tradition with innovation to create an event that resonates with visitors of all ages. The 2025 show promises to build on this success, offering attractions and experiences to delight attendees.

For more information about the South of England Agricultural Society and its events, visit www.seas.org.uk.