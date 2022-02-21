Storm Eunice: Power cuts affecting homes across East Sussex

Households across East Sussex have lost power due to the high-speed winds from Storm Eunice on Friday (February 18)

According to UK Power Networks, 50 homes in Ringmer are currently without power. Those with a postcode of BN6 8 and BN7 5 can expect their power to return between 3:30pm and 4:30pm today.

Households with a BN8 5 postcode can expect their power back tomorrow (February 22) between 3:30 and 4:30pm.

In Glyde, an unconfirmed number of households have lost their power due to a fault which has occurred on a piece of UK Power Network electrical equipment, the electrical company said those households will have their electricity back between 10:30 and 11:30pm tomorrow.

More than 90 Households with a TN22 3 will see their power return between 3:30pm and 4:30pm tomorrow.

In Peacehaven, more than 375 households from the BN10 3, 7 and 8 postcode will be without power until between 2:30 and 3:30pm today (February 21).

In Newhaven, 17 customers from the BN9 0 area will be without power until 10:30 tomorrow night.

More than 35 households in Seaford with a BN25 1,4 and 5 postcode are yet to be told when their electricity lines will work again.

In Hailsham, 14 households with BN24 5, BN27 1 postcode will have power in the homes again tomorrow between 3:30 and 4:30pm. More than 100 homes from the BN27 3, BN27 4 and BN8 6 area will also have their power back at the same time.

BN8 6 homes without power in East Hoathly will see their electricity lines back up and running between 2:30pm and 3:30pm tomorrow.