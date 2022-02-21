Storm Franklin: Flood alert for Coastal areas of Seaford seafront

An amber flood alert warning has been put in place for the Seaford seafront due to Storm Franklin, which is expected to hit parts of the United Kingdom today.

By Frankie Elliott
Monday, 21st February 2022, 10:13 am
Updated Monday, 21st February 2022, 10:14 am

The national flood service said Monday afternoon's tide at 1:45pm is expected to be higher than normal due Westerly Force 7 winds and large waves brought by the storm.

The government website urges residents to avoid walking, parking and driving along Seaford Sea Front at high tide.

According to the flood service, the weather is expected to increase tide table values by 0.32 m.

For 2 hours either side of high water, the flood service said a small amount of spray overtopping will affect footpaths, sea front parking and the road at Marine Parade and the Esplanade.

Tuesday’s early morning tide is forecast to be very similar again, but with slightly smaller waves, meaning the afternoon tide and risk of flooding will be significantly lower on that day.

The flood service said it will continue to monitor the forecast. And at low tide will check and work to maintain the condition of the shingle beach which helps to protect the town from flooding.

