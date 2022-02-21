Thousands still without water in Bexhill and Battle area after Storm Eunice

South East Water apologised to customers and said the lack of water in the two towns and surrounding villages was caused by a lack of electricity to water pumps.

“We’ll continue to work 24/7 alongside UK Power Networks until these issues are resolved,” a spokesperson for the water company said. They added: “In an emergency, call 0333 000 0365.”

Water is still out in the Bexhill and Battle area because of a lack of electricity to water pumps. Pic: South East Water.

They said engineers are working as quickly as they can to carry out repairs. Customers may have no water, low water supplies, or intermittent water supplies until the issues are resolved, they added.

Some residents voiced their anger on social media. Gary Markham said: “So a town the size of Bexhill is without water and you’ve supplied no bottle station or tanker anywhere in the area...”