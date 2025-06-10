Strangers on a Train heralds Eastbourne summer theatre season

Production team Phil&Ben bring a new production of the classic Strangers on a Train to the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from June 19-28.

Pete Ashmore fresh from a tour of Romeo and Juliet and Simon Pothecary, currently in National Theatre's UK Tour of An Inspector Calls, take the lead roles.

Strangers On a Train is the first in a mini season of plays – Summer Playhouse at The Park – which also features Bedroom Farce (July 3-12) and Murder by Misadventure (July 17-26). Bookers can benefit from a season discount when buying tickets for all three shows this June/July.

A spokesman said: “Strangers on a Train, the tale of the perfect murder, was immortalised by Alfred Hitchcock in his 1951 psychological crime thriller film, based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel of the same name.

“Now this unnerving tale comes to the Eastbourne stage adapted by Craig Warner. This nerve-jangling thriller follows an unexpected encounter between two perfect strangers who meet on a train to New York City. Guy, a budding architect is unhappy and thinking about divorcing his unfaithful wife; talkative stranger Bruno also has an issue with his personal life, which is causing him misery and he just might have the perfect solution for them both…

Audiences can be assured of an intriguing night of theatre packed with tension and thrills until the final satisfying dénouement. Just be careful what you say to the person sitting next to you!”

Casting also includes Corrine Wicks (Doctors, Emmerdale), Lucy Jane Quinlan (Summer Playhouse Season 2024), Katy Dean (Emmerdale), Phil Stewart (The Invisible Man) and George Telfer (The Woman in Black).

phil&Ben’s previous productions include Gaslight, Absent Friends, Men of the World, Dial M for Murder, Table Manners, Travels with my Aunt, Dangerous Obsession and Boeing Boeing.

Summer Playhouse at the Park comes to the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from June 19 to July 26.