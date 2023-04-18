STUDENTS IN THE FRAME FOR NATIONAL PRIZES

Year 2 A level student Polly Simpson had two architectural images shortlisted, along with two portraiture works from Year 1 student Arabella Rice. Year 1 student Jamie Fry who studies A level Photography, Contemporary Fine Art, and Textiles, had two atmospheric urban images chosen in the shortlist along with fellow Year 1 student Tom Bailey’s photograph of London also making the final selection.The event, hosted at the Norwich University of the Arts, included lectures from judges Clive Booth, a filmmaker and photographer, who is a member of the Canon Ambassador Programme and the Adobe Influencer Programme, and photographer Cat Gundry-Beck, a Norwich University of the Arts graduate. The photographers gave inspiring and interesting insights into forging a career as a photographer as well as offering feedback on the winning works.Year 1 photography student Arabella Rice who previously studied photography GCSE at Steyning Grammar school had two pieces of work selected in the final shortlist. She said: “I have loved my A level photography studies at Collyer’s, and it has been fantastic to be able to develop my skills further. My teacher encouraged me to enter the competition, which pushed me to do something I have never done before. I didn’t think I would be shortlisted, so it was a wonderful surprise and a great opportunity to visit Norwich and see my work displayed in the final exhibition.“I feel really inspired and look forward to entering more competitions in the future and completing my A level journey.”Tom Bailey, a year 1 photography student, only began seriously pursuing photographing in January 2022, after deciding he wanted to develop his creative skills and mindset. During his first year of the A level photography course his work has had an urban focus, and his striking image of sunset over the River Thames to Parliament was shortlisted for the competition. Tom said: “I want to pursue a career in photography, and the experience of this competition has inspired me to enter more competitions in the future and pursue my career goals.