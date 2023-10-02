Sussex County FA joins Alan Shearer to support NSPCC’s Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week

More than one in four parents (28%) who attend their child’s sports club or activity said they have seen or experienced inappropriate behaviour, a new NSPCC survey has revealed.

Sports organisations across the country, including Sussex County FA, based in Lancing, are backing the NSPCC’s Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week campaign which this year calls on parents to show positive support for their children in their activities.

This includes shouting insults, intimidating or threatening behaviour or fights between parents, guardians, carers or children.

The NSPCC’s Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week urges parents to recognise how negative behaviour.

The YouGov poll, commissioned by the NSPCC’s Child Protection in Sport Unit (CPSU) to mark the launch of the charity’s Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week, also found that 68% of these parents said they or their children or both had felt uncomfortable because of it, and almost one in five parents said no action had been taken to stop it.

This year’s campaign is calling on parents to:

· recognise that negative behaviour, including at sporting events, can have an impact on their child and their enjoyment of their chosen sport or club.

· understand their crucial safeguarding role in their child's sport and help keep them safe from possible abuse.

· get involved in their child’s sporting club or activity and show positive support. Sport is safest when everyone plays their role in keeping children safe, including parents.

Annette Madden, the Sussex County FA Safeguarding Manager, said: “We’re proud to be supporting Keeping your Child Safe in Sport Week 2023.

“Everyone has a role to play in safeguarding, be it as a coach, player, parent/career or spectator. Over the next week we look forward to working with the NSPCC to focus attention on the importance of safeguarding in the game.”

The charity has launched a new video (WATCH HERE) which explores how behaviour from the sidelines can affect young sportspeople.

Entitled My No.1 Fan, the short film features interviews with families talking about what positive parental behaviour and support means to them and how negative behaviour can impact children’s enjoyment of sport.

Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week is being supported by sports clubs and sportspeople across the country at all levels, including Liverpool FC, Leeds United, Birmingham City, Volleyball England, Surrey County FA, as well as football icon Alan Shearer and the youngest ever British Olympian, skateboarder Sky Brown.

The NSPCC recognises that children enjoy sport and activities the most when parents are engaged in what they do, whether it is postgame support and cheerleading or showing an interest in the rules of the game.

Premier League and England football icon Alan Shearer said: “I’m supporting Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week because I think it’s really important that we support children in sport.

"I’m aware of the rises and falls of sport and it can be an emotional experience for young people. It is vital that adults are around young people every step of the way because they can make a huge difference. We need to keep supporting them in a positive way.”

As well as this new film, the NSPCC’s CPSU hosts a wealth of resources and information for parents on the Parents’ Hub, including a free e-learning course for parents on keeping children safer in sport, videos, podcasts and factsheets.

Michelle North, head of CPSU, said: “We know that inappropriate behaviour has a negative impact on young people and affects their enjoyment of the sport or activity, which in positive and safe environments can bring a lot of fulfilment to their lives.

“It is important that sports organisations and activity providers not only work with their staff and volunteers but with parents too to ensure that children have the safest and most enjoyable experience in sport.”

The NSPCC and its CPSU want to bring together parents and sports clubs and bodies to help give them the confidence and knowledge about the role they can play in keeping their children safe in sports and activity settings.

Last weekend, the NSPCC supported the Football Association’s Play Safe campaign - a countrywide campaign to focus attention on the vital importance of safeguarding in our national game.

Sir Peter Wanless, CEO of the NSPCC, added: “Being your child’s biggest supporter can help instil in them a lifelong love of sport, and help them build friendships and confidence. It can also help you learn about what makes their sports club safe and how to spot the signs that something might be wrong.

“Our Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week campaign highlights how important parents and carers are in a child's sporting life. You can make a difference by being involved and supporting your child in their club or activity in a positive way and helping to spread the word about keeping children safe in sport.”

The NSPCC is encouraging parents to get involved and learn more about their local sports clubs and safeguarding and to be part of the team, on the CPSU parent hub via the official website.