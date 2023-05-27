A sailor died after an incident in the English Channel, Sussex Police has confirmed.

It has been reported that a man taking part in the Royal Escape Race fell from a yacht in French waters around 2pm on Friday (May 26).

Sussex Police said the force was first made aware of the incident in the early hours of Saturday morning (May 27).

A police spokesperson said: “Police are supporting the Coastguard by offering liaison with the man’s family and will continue to offer support to the relevant agencies while the full circumstances of the situation are established.”

Sussex Police is involved in the investigation

The famous race started at Brighton Marina with participants heading towards Fécamp in France.

The Sussex Yacht Club announced on social media on Saturday that the event ended in tragedy.

A Facebook statement read: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our fellow sailors yesterday.

"Sussex Yacht Club are working with the Police, Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the Marine Accident Investigation Bureau to assist with their enquiries.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and supporting our sailors at this difficult time.”

