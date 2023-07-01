Rail lines were temporarily blocked after a passenger was taken ill on a Southern train this morning (Saturday, July 1).

Southern Rail said the emergency services attended an incident on one of its trains at Havant around 10.45am.

A spokesperson said: “Due to a passenger being taken ill on a train at Havant all lines are blocked. Services running through this station will be cancelled or delayed.

“Please allow extra time to complete your journey this morning.”

Photo: Sussex World / stock image

In an update just after 11am, Southern said: “Emergency services have attended, and trains are again on the move.

"A number of alterations will take place to recover the train service, so we ask that you check your intended journey on live journey planners before setting off.”

The incident has affected Southern services between Barnham and Portsmouth Harbour / Southampton Central and between Haywards Heath and Portsmouth & Southsea. Trains have been delayed between Gatwick Airport / Brighton and Southampton Central; between London Victoria and Havant and between Littlehampton and Portsmouth & Southsea.

It has also impacted trains on the South Western Railway between London Waterloo and Portsmouth & Southsea / Portsmouth Harbour and between Guildford / Havant and Portsmouth Harbour.

Although lines have reopened, passengers are advised that trains may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 25 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 1.30pm.

On the incident itself, a National Rail spokesperson said: “Staff will deal with the situation as appropriate, depending on the nature of the passenger illness. Often, the emergency services will advise staff to leave the passenger on board the train, therefore queues can build up on the affected lines.

"Once it is safe to do so, staff will assist the ill passenger off the train and will give them the care they need once safely away from the platform.

"If you or someone you are travelling with are feeling unwell whilst on board a train, the quickest way to get help to you is by waiting until the next station to alert on board staff if possible or alighting. Here you will be able to speak with staff or use the Emergency Help Point should the station be un-staffed.”