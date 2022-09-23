All rail lines were blocked between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport after the fatal incident around 4pm on Thursday (September 22).

Southern Rail asked people to delay their journey whilst emergency services worked to deal with the incident.

British Transport Police said officers were called to Horley station at 4.12pm ‘following reports of a casualty on the tracks’.

A spokesperson added: “Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The line was reopened shortly after 7pm but delays continued until the early hours of this morning (Friday, September 23).

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “We work closely with Samaritans and support the work they do.

"If you or someone close to you has been affected by this or any incident, there is always someone to talk to.

“Contact Samaritans on 116 123 free at any time, on any phone. Help and advice is only a phone call away.”

