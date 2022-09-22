Person hit by a train between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport
All rail lines were blocked between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport after a person was hit by a train on Thursday evening (September 22).
Southern Rail asked people to delay their journey, whilst emergency services worked to deal with the incident.
A social media statement read: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport.
“All lines are blocked [and] we cannot run between these stations.
“If you do travel now, you'll need to use an alternative route.
“Trains are at a stand. Where trains aren't in a station, we'll be working to move them into platforms where it is safe to do so.”
The incident was first reported around 4pm.
The line was reopened shortly after 7pm but delays continued until the early hours of Friday morning (September 23).
A Southern Rail spokesperson added: “We work closely with Samaritans and support the work they do.
"If you or someone close to you has been affected by this or any incident, there is always someone to talk to.
“Contact Samaritans on 116 123 free at any time, on any phone. Help & advice is only a phone call away.”
British Transport Police (BTP) has been approached for comment .
Click here to read our full evening travel report for Sussex.
