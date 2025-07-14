Sussex Young Musician of the Year is crowned

By Phil Hewitt

Group Arts Editor, Sussex Newspapers

Published 14th Jul 2025
Left to right Gigi Casey, Constance Starns, Rose Berelowitzplaceholder image
Constance Starns, a 23-year-old soprano from Shoreham, is the winner of this year’s Sussex Young Musician competition, organised by Coro Nuovo.

Spokeswoman Kate Kent said: “Constance impressed the adjudicators with her lyrical voice and poised performance, securing the top prize in what became a thrilling soprano play-off against fellow finalists Rose Berelowitz (Brighton) and Gigi Casey (Worthing).

“Constance performed two contrasting pieces: Farewell Ye Limpid Springs from Handel’s Jephtha and Richard Strauss’s Das Rosenband, both showcasing her expressive musicality and technical skill. Later this year, she will begin her graduate studies at London’s prestigious Guildhall School of Music & Drama.”

The competition was adjudicated by Eamonn Dougan, assistant conductor of The Sixteen, who praised the calibre of all the performers: “This competition is a stunning thing to do and so unique to Sussex.”

Kate added: “Each finalist received individual feedback and encouragement from Eamonn, underscoring Coro Nuovo’s commitment to nurturing young musical talent.

“Now in its tenth year, the Sussex Young Musician competition is made possible by the generous support of sponsors. This year, over £5,000 in prize money was awarded, thanks to contributions from Biamp, Simply Business Finance, and the Sussex Symphony Orchestra.

For more information about Coro Nuovo and upcoming events, visit www.coronuovo.org.uk.

