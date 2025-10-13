“Sussex’s most adventurous young creatives” offer showcase

The University of Sussex is throwing open the doors of the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts on Thursday, October 23 for push.to.play – the debut showcase from PATCH, a bold new collective of students, staff and alumni.

The promise is that “Sussex’s most adventurous young creatives” will “push sound, visuals and performance into uncharted territory” as part of the Attenborough Centre’s autumn programme.

Georgina Curtis, one of the organisers of the event, said: “In the auditorium, experience an explosive live display of experimental music, visuals and performance from students and alumni, featuring sets from Robinson's Village, the ambient project of James Burns, electronic duo Noise Peddler (Danny Bright and Lee Westwood) and sound artist and producer Furrowed (Dylan Beattie), who will be joined on stage by Cederick Knox for an improvisation involving a grand piano and a live-cut record.

“Theatre maker Emma Bean presents Concepts of a Plan, an audience participatory experience. Her breath and vocal work piece brings a sense of held-ness, grounding and freedom of movement. This moment (approximately 20 minutes) is about breaking down the usual barriers audiences feel when observing work and introducing them to a more collaborative environment.

“Alongside these performances, the Attenborough Centre café bar will become an interactive playground where audiences can get hands on with the same experimental gear the artists use, breaking down the barrier between stage and spectator and turning creativity into something everyone can share.”

Georgina added: “For those aware of ACCA's continuously exciting programme, there is a level of trust between individual and venue. Knowing that there is a space at this university so dedicated to establishing this trust, and putting on shows that create and present art that genuinely contributes to the ever-moving creativity is truly special. With push.to.play, we want everyone to become part of this meta and immerse themselves in the great art that the university of Sussex has cultivated.”

“At its heart, push.to.play is a statement of intent from Sussex: a university where experimentation, collaboration and community take centre stage. It’s a rare chance to witness the birth of a collective that could become a fixture in the region’s cultural calendar and to capture the energy of a new generation determined to play, to experiment and to be heard.”

Tickets from the venue website.