Firefighters ‘successfully extinguished’ a fire in a field at Upwaltham, close to the A285, last night (Friday, August 19).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was first alerted to the incident at 4.07pm.

Crews from Chichester, Billingshurst, Midhurst, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton attended to deal with the incident.

A fire service spokesperson said: “The blaze affected more than 5,000 square meters of outdoor stubble between Selhurstpark Road and Droke Lane.

“Officers used hose reel jets and wildfire beaters to successfully put out the fire by 6.15pm.”

Have you read?: Planning appeal postponed as Chichester venue not big enough

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

1. Upwaltham fire5.jpg Firefighters successfully extinguished a fire in a field at Upwaltham, close to the A285. Photo: Jack Chiverton Photo: Jack Chiverton Photo Sales

2. Upwaltham fire6.jpg Firefighters successfully extinguished a fire in a field at Upwaltham, close to the A285. Photo: Jack Chiverton Photo: Jack Chiverton Photo Sales

3. Upwaltham fire8.jpg Firefighters successfully extinguished a fire in a field at Upwaltham, close to the A285. Photo: Jack Chiverton Photo: Jack Chiverton Photo Sales

4. Upwaltham fire7.jpg Firefighters successfully extinguished a fire in a field at Upwaltham, close to the A285. Photo: Jack Chiverton Photo: Jack Chiverton Photo Sales