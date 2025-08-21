The Emsworth Printmakers and friends exhibit in Chichester

The Emsworth Printmakers and friends are exhibiting at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary from September 2-14.

Taking part are Carol Price, Fabiola Knowles, Bea Veness, Sue England, Anna Couldridge, Jeannie Mallan and guest Alan Davies.

A spokesman said: “The group are all based in and around the creative hothouse of Emsworth. Originally an offshoot of the Emsworth Art Trail, which is a multidisciplinary show over two weekends in the summer, a small group who specialised in printmaking started showing their work together. Since then the Emsworth Printmakers have had regular shows of their work. This time they have invited two other local artists to show with them at the Oxmarket Gallery

“It’s a great opportunity to show our work at the Oxmarket, a prestigious gallery with a long tradition of supporting contemporary printmaking. The Emsworth Printmakers have shown there before and this exhibition will show the development that the individual artists have made in their method and execution over the past year. Some artists have ventured down new paths in terms of technique and materials, others have refined the process they have been using further. Amongst the techniques used are aquatint, hard ground etching, screen printing, fabric printing and lino relief printing.

“People are always interested to know how different effects were achieved and to help with this there will be a display of equipment and materials on hand to illustrate the different methods that printmaking can encompass. Printmaking is a popular medium. More and more people are interested in making a start, and this show can be a useful introduction to the various paths that are available.

“The artists of the Emsworth Printmakers come from many different creative backgrounds and all share a deep love of the process of printmaking. It’s great to be part of a group where the love of the magic that is possible through what we do can be shared with others.”