The glitz and glamour of those 80s classics on the Eastbourne stage

The music of hitmakers Lionel Richie and Diana Ross is celebrated in the show Endless Love which comes to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Saturday, February 15.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the iconic hit song Endless Love, which sounds as fresh today as when it was first released,” says spokeswoman Aimee Pugh. “Endless Love comes to the Congress just a day after Valentine’s Day making it an ideal Valentine treat for your loved one or a great chance to enjoy a galentines night out with your girlfriends.”

Tickets are priced at £31, discounts available for OVATION members, book at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call the box office 01323 412000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The celebrated show features a sensational cast, incredible vocals and live band, packed with Motown classics and timeless smash hits including I’m Coming Out, Dancing On The Ceiling, Upside Down, Say You Say Me, Chain Reaction, All Night Long, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Hello, Can’t Hurry Love and more.

“Featuring authentic live arrangements taken from both Lionel’s and Diana’s original touring shows, Endless Love is an electrifying, joyful and emotional rollercoaster guaranteed to get the party going – a production which captures the glitz, glamour and sentiment of soaring love songs from 80s classics and outright dancefloor fillers all performed live with enthusiasm and electrifying energy.

“It’s time to party All Night Long – well, until past 10pm at the least – with Endless Love at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne for one night only on Saturday 15 February, 7.30pm.”