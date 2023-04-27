Edit Account-Sign Out
This is why police were near Horsham's Lidl supermarket this week

Speculation was sparked when police were spotted near Lidl supermarket in Horsham this week.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 15:18 BST

Officers were seen talking to people at the junction of Foundry Lane and North Street roundabout at around 10.30am on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson confirmed today that two vehicles were involved in a crash at the scene.

Police officers in Foundry Lane near Lidl on TuesdayPolice officers in Foundry Lane near Lidl on Tuesday
Police officers in Foundry Lane near Lidl on Tuesday

Full list of road closures in Horsham for King’s coronation street parties

No-one was hurt.

