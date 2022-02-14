Emergency services rushed to the estate shortly after 11am on Friday (February 11) to reports of an industrial accident.

According to Sussex Police, a 25-year-old man was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"He remains in hospital in a stable condition," a police spokesperson said on Monday afternoon (February 14).

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, but Sussex Police are supporting the Health and Safety Executive in its investigation into the incident."