A27 crash near Chichester: Road closed after recovery truck drops hydraulic fluid across both lanes

Sussex Roads Police has reported that a recovery truck, which was responding to a crash involving two cars on the A27 Chichester bypass eastbound from A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout) to A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge roundabout), has dropped hydraulic fluid across both.

There is now a full closure from Fishbourne to Stockbridge roundabout in Chichester eastbound, Sussex Roads Police added.

Long delays are expected eastbound and westbound near Chichester

A Sussex Roads Police spokesperson said: “Best laid plans! Unfortunately the recovery truck has dropped hydraulic fluid across both lanes so there is a full closure from Fishbourne to Stockbridge roundabout in Chichester eastbound. #ch287”.

There have been reports that a lane has been closed in Chichester after an accident this (Sunday, July 17) afternoon.

PC Pete May, of Sussex Police, said: “Road closed #a27 between Fishbourne R/A and Stockbridge Road, Chichester. Hydraulic fluid across both lanes making it unsafe! We will keep you updated but expect long delays east and westbound near Chichester!”

The initial incident was first reported at 11.25am

AA Traffic said one lane was closed, and traffic was queuing, due to a crash involving two cars on the A27 Chichester bypass eastbound from A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout) to A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge roundabout).

Lane two (of two) was closed, AA Traffic added.