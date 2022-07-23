A27 reopens after horsebox rolls over and slow traffic clears after A29 collision near Arundel

According to traffic reports, two cars were involved in a collision at Fontwell, resulting in slow traffic on A27 Arundel Road, between Chichester and Arundel. Sussex Police said no injuries were reported.

The incident reportedly happened on A29 Fontwell Avenue (Fontwell Services roundabout).

Delays were reported on A27 Arundel Road, westbound towards Denmans Lane.

Another road traffic incident, involving a rolled-over horsebox, was reported on the A27 between Shoreham and Brighton.

A27 Shoreham By-Pass was reportedly closed westbound from A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) to A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off).

This was affecting traffic heading towards Worthing.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to the A27 at Shoreham shortly before 11am on Saturday, following reports of an overturned trailer blocking the westbound carriageway.

"No injuries were reported. Recovery of the vehicle was arranged and the road is now clear.”

‘Severe delays’ have now cleared on A27 Shoreham Bypass westbound between A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off) and A283 Steyning Road.

In Worthing, traffic is back to normal on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Lambleys Lane (Lyons Farm traffic lights) and A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge roundabout).

Delays have also eased on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Upper Brighton Road.

