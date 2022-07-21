£195m EuroMillions draw: Claim received for record-breaking jackpot

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, confirmed that it has received a claim for the record-breaking £195,707,000 EuroMillions jackpot prize won by a single UK ticket-holder in the draw on Tuesday, July 19.

This jackpot prize has created the UK’s biggest-ever National Lottery winner, according to Camelot.

The previous record was held for around two months by Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester who scooped the £184M EuroMillions jackpot in the draw on May 10, 2022.

EuroMillions - BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE (Photo by BENOIT DOPPAGNE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

A Camelot spokesperson said: “As with all major prizes, the claim will now go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the game’s rules, terms and conditions are adhered to and the integrity of The National Lottery is protected.

"Subject to validation the prize will then be paid at an appointment with one of Camelot’s winners’ advisers.”

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing and record-breaking win.”

This is the third £100M-plus EuroMillions jackpot won in the UK this year, with the £109M jackpot from the draw on February 4 and the £184M win from the draw on May 10.