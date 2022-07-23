The M23 was closed last night, near Gatwick Airport, due to a car fire.

A car caught fire on the Junction 10 slip road around 10.30pm, according to @SussexSpecials, on Twitter – volunteer police constables working alongside Sussex Police officers.

Pictures showed the fire service dealing with heavy smoke. Click here to read West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service's statement.

Another incident has been reported in West Sussex this morning.

There are reports of heavy traffic due to crash on A272, at Cowfold, both ways around A281 (Village Hall roundabout).

In Chichester, AA is reporting ‘severe delays’ on Whyke roundabout westbound, between A27 Chichester Bypass (Bognor Bridge roundabout) and A27 Chichester Bypass (Stockbridge roundabout).

Meanwhile, in East Sussex, A2690 Combe Valley Way in Bexhill was closed both ways last night, due to a serious road traffic incident around 10pm.

The M23 was closed on Friday night, near Gatwick Airport, due to a car fire. Photo: @SussexSpecials

Sussex Police said a motorcycle left the carriageway and caught fire. A man was taken to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings for ‘treatment to serious injuries’.

The Sussex Police Rural Crime Team dealt with sheep on the road near Glynde, in the Lewes district around 7am today. A spokesperson wrote on Twitter: “Sheep in the road is never a good thing, but at 7am on the way to work it created a great opportunity for a chat with farmers near Glynde about our team.

"They also called the sheep farmer who collected them safely.“Local farming knowledge goes a long way.

“Thanks to the member of public who also called in about the sheep on the road.”

On the railway line, engineering works are due to take place in the Ford area today and tomorrow (Sunday).

This will affect Southern Rail services to, from and via Barnham Station.

A Southern spokesperson said: “Engineering work is taking place in the Ford / Littlehampton area, closing lines overnight on Saturday evening / Sunday evening.

"On Saturday, the 23:15 London Victoria to Chichester service will terminate at Worthing. A replacement bus will run from Worthing to Chichester.

“On Sunday, between 12.30am and 7.45 on Sunday, buses will replace trains between; Barnham and Angmering and Barnham and Littlehampton.”

