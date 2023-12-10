A283 reopens after landslip; A29 closed due to flooding; 15 flood alerts across Sussex and Surrey
West Sussex County Council reported two road closures in the county this morning (Sunday, December 10).
"A283 between Petworth and Pulborough: closed due to a landslip near Fittleworth,” a post on X (formerly Twitter) read.
"A29 Shripney between Nyton and the Saltbox Roundabout: closed due to flooding.”
A photo posted on a Facebook community group showed a large tree blocking the A283 – but it has since been cleared.
The A29 remains closed, according to an AA Traffic News map.
The AA has also reported that Lacys Hill in East Sussex is ‘just passable’ both ways, due to flooding near Glynde railway station.
The flooding comes after heavy rainfall in some areas of Sussex. There are 40 flood warnings across the UK and 226 flood alerts – 15 of which in Sussex and Surrey:
- Lower River Ems;
- River Lavant;
- Groundwater flooding in West Dean, Singleton, Charlton, East Dean and Chilgrove;
- Western Rother;
- Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes;
- Groundwater flooding in Patcham;
- River Adur East Branch;
- Upper Ouse;
- Cuckmere River;
- Combe Haven;
- Rivers Tillingham and Brede
- River Rother and its tributaries from Turks Bridge to the Royal Military Canal;
- Cranleigh Waters;
- Upper River Wey;
- River Mole and its tributaries from Kinnersley Manor to South Hersham.
Weather forecast for the day and week ahead
The Met Office’s London & South East England weather forecast for Sunday (December 10) reads: “Fine for a time during the morning, with early sunny spells replaced by encroaching wet and windy weather that will spread eastwards. Some of this rain will be heavy, before clearing to bright but blustery conditions later. Maximum temperature 14 °C.
“Tonight: A few further blustery sharp showers mainly affecting the north, otherwise drier with clear spells developing, with the strong wind helping to prevent a frost. Becoming generally dry by dawn. Minimum temperature 5 °C.”
From tomorrow (Monday), strong winds will soon ease in the far east – ‘leaving a generally fine day with lengthy sunny periods’, the Met Office said.
A spokesperson added: “Temperatures on the mild side. Maximum temperature 11 °C.
“Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: Remaining changeable and often rather windy, with periods of rain likely on all days, but perhaps trending drier with time. Temperatures on the mild side, but Thursday perhaps starting frosty.”