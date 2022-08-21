Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways is advising drivers travelling on the A3 southbound to plan ahead due to an overnight closure on the A3 - M25 junction 10 scheme, between Burntcommon (A247) entry slip and the A3100 at Burpham.

Before the start of the scheme, ‘some preparatory work’ needs to be carried out on the A3 southbound between the M25 junction 10 and Ockham Park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At the same time, the A3 southbound between the Burntcommon (A247) entry slip and the A3100 at Burpham will be close for maintenance work,” a National Highways spokesperson said.

National Highways is advising drivers travelling on the A3 southbound to plan ahead due to an overnight closure on the A3 - M25 junction 10 scheme, between Burntcommon (A247) entry slip and the A3100 at Burpham.

"The closure will take place on the A3 southbound between the M25 junction 10 and the A25 Dennis Roundabout (Guildford) on weeknights between 10pm and 5.30am from Monday, August 22 to Thursday, August 25 and again between Tuesday, August 30 to Friday, September 2.

"Drivers travelling southbound need to plan ahead and will be diverted off the A3 using the M25 towards junction 9 for Leatherhead and follow the A24 and A25 to re-join at Cathedral Junction.”Alternatively, non-motorway drivers will use the A245, Oakwood Road and the A244 to reach junction 9, National Highways said.

This closure ‘does not apply’ over the Bank Holiday weekend, (August 26 to 29).

For more information and the latest travel alerts, please visit www.nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/travel-alerts/ or call 0300 123 5000.