All lanes on major Sussex road stopped due to car fire

All lanes on a major road in Sussex have been stopped and queueing traffic has been seen following a car fire, the AA said.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 17th Jun 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 16:57 BST

The AA said it first received a report about the incident on the A23 between the B2118 and B2117 Brighton Road at around 3pm today (Saturday, June 17).

The incident is on the southbound road, but the AA said something appears to have happened on the northbound road – although it is not yet know if it is related.

At 4.39pm Sussex Police said: “A23 southbound at Sayers Common is currently down to one lane whilst West Sussex Fire Brigade deal with this. We will the have to await recovery and Highways to attend to inspect the road surface. Apologies for the inconvenience.”

The incident on the A23. Picture from Sussex PoliceThe incident on the A23. Picture from Sussex Police
The incident on the A23. Picture from Sussex Police

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for more information.

Related topics:SussexSussex PoliceA23