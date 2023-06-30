Secretary Cathy Blundell said the meeting was well attended by town residents who are concerned by the works in town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group formed following a public meeting in February that discussed the controversial removal of the roundabout at the junction of Station Road, Mill Road and Church Road. Residents also discussed other works in the town that they believe are disruptive and badly conceived.

Save Our Town Burgess Hill Residents and Business (BHRB) Group met at Cyprus Hall on Tuesday, June 27

Cathy said: “The purpose of the meeting was to accept our constitution and officers but first our new President Ray woods gave a brief introduction.”

The group’s technical lead Gordon Parr gave a presentation about ongoing Burgess Hill Place and Connectivity Programme and its various issues. The aim of this scheme is to support improved sustainable transport infrastructure through the Burgess Hill Strategic Growth Programme.

Cathy said: “Brian Morgan, our new vice president, is heavily involved in Freedom Of Information requests and he gave us a brief insight into this and the long convoluted responses he receives. Two of our committee members Yann Davies and Sean Kelly then spoke about how we are trying to save the Chanctonbury Allotment site, which is still not safe. Especially focusing on the number of protected species that can be found there.”

Save Our Town Burgess Hill Residents and Business (BHRB) Group met at Cyprus Hall on Tuesday, June 27

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group then asked the invited Burgess Hill Residents to accept the constitution and officers, which they did.

The group also told the Middy: “We have successfully lobbied the BHTC Planning Committee to object to the revised Kings Weald Develpoment plan, which replaced a doctor's surgery and flats with 15 flats only, and are lobbying MSDC councillors in advance of their relevant planning Meeting in August. If no doctors are interested because of the Northern Arc, they should at least reserve the space by approaching a pharmacy, dentist or even other retail.”