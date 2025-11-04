Bus company offers free travel to serving members of the military, veterans and cadets in Sussex and Surrey

A bus company, which operates across Sussex and Surrey, has offered free travel to serving members of the military, veterans and cadets.

The offer from Stagecoach will be available on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.

“This Remembrance Weekend marks 80 years since the end of the Second World War – a time to reflect, remember, and honour the bravery and sacrifice of all who have served our nation,” a spokesperson for Stagecoach said.

"As a heartfelt thank you, we’re offering FREE national bus travel for all serving members of the military, veterans, and cadets on Sunday 9th and Tuesday 11th November.”

Eligible for free travel are all veterans (wearing medals or a veterans badge); all serving members of the military (wearing uniform or carrying proof of military ID card); and all cadets (in uniform).

Stagecoach added: “Join us in commemorating our heroes and ensuring every veteran and service member can travel to honour those who served.

“Please share this message to help spread the word and show our gratitude to those who sacrifice so much.”