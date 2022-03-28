Calls to make ‘dangerous’ Bexhill crossing safer

Rodney King, of Bexhill, said traffic lights at the crossing by the Ravenside Retail Park and Glyne Gap field have been out of action for several weeks.

He said: “This is creating a serious hazard for any pedestrian wanting to reach the other side.

“Being on the A259 trunk road, they are assumed to be the responsibility of government-owned National Highways (formally Highways England and Highways Agency).

Traffic at the crossing SUS-220328-112149001

“There is obviously an awareness of the situation with a pathetic red ‘crossing out of use’ sign, visible only to pedestrians.

“While there may be a genuine reason for any delay in executing a repair, there should be some temporary lights in the meantime.

“Such systems are very easily installed with wireless connections and rechargeable batteries that only require changing once per week.

“Unfortunately, there is no acceptable alternative route for pedestrians to safely cross the road. Attempting to take advantage of an island leading up to the nearby roundabout is even more dangerous with westbound traffic split into three lanes.

“It is unbelievable that immediately after the Government has updated part of the Highway Code, allegedly to make roads safer for pedestrians, another of their departments can be so inconsiderate.

“After seeing a girl nearly hit by a car at this location, I implore that action be taken urgently before there are any fatalities.”