Some trains in West Sussex have been delayed this evening – this is why.

According to Southern Rail, lines have reopened following a fault on a train at Clapham Junction around 6pm. As service recovered, Southern trains running through this station were delayed by up to 30 minutes.

A National Rail spokesperson said: “A train was at a stand with a fault at Clapham Junction station. All trains travelling through Clapham Junction towards Balham were having to use just the one line, causing congestion and delays.”

Delays were reported between: London Victoria and Epsom Downs / Dorking / West Croydon / Reigate / East Grinstead / Littlehampton / Bognor Regis/ Portsmouth Harbour / Southampton Central / Ore, and between Watford Junction and East Croydon, and between London Bridge and London Victoria.

Customers were told to travel as normal but ‘allow extra time to complete your journey’. Disruption had ended by 8pm

