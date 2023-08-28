Live
Chaos at Gatwick Airport after UK air traffic control network failure: Live updates as passengers left stranded
Passengers have been left stranded at Gatwick Airport – and at airports across the globe – after a nationwide air traffic control network failure.
Gatwick Airport said ‘delays and cancellations are likely’ after the UK's air traffic control system was hit by a network failure on one of the busiest days of the year.
National Air Traffic Controllers said they are currently experiencing a technical issue, which will result in flight delays today (Monday, August 28)
Thousands of passengers are said to be stranded at airports – including some sat on their planes now unable to take-off. Passengers have reportedly also been unable to get into the UK on this Bank Holiday Monday.
'Please only travel to the airport if your flight is confirmed to be operating’
Major update from NATS
“We have identified and remedied the technical issue affecting our flight planning system this morning. We are now working closely with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected as efficiently as possible. Our engineers will be carefully monitoring the system’s performance as we return to normal operations.
“The flight planning issue affected the system’s ability to automatically process flight plans, meaning that flight plans had to be processed manually which cannot be done at the same volume, hence the requirement for traffic flow restrictions. Our priority is always to ensure that every flight in the UK remains safe and we are sincerely sorry for the disruption this is causing. Please contact your airline for information on how this may affect your flight.”
Huge crowds at airport
Television presenter stranded
‘No updates, no diversion to other airports and just left to ourselves'
‘Hardly any commercial planes left in the sky in the South East'
‘Less than perfect end to our holiday'
‘Flight boards not updating’ at Gatwick
Gatwick Airport issues updated statement
Dozens of delays and cancellations
These are the flights that are cancelled or delayed to and from Gatwick so far this afternoon (Monday, August 28) – including multiple easyJet and British Airways flights.
