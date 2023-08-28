BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Live

Chaos at Gatwick Airport after UK air traffic control network failure: Live updates as passengers left stranded

Passengers have been left stranded at Gatwick Airport – and at airports across the globe – after a nationwide air traffic control network failure.
By Sam Morton
Published 28th Aug 2023, 15:16 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 15:39 BST

Gatwick Airport said ‘delays and cancellations are likely’ after the UK's air traffic control system was hit by a network failure on one of the busiest days of the year.

National Air Traffic Controllers said they are currently experiencing a technical issue, which will result in flight delays today (Monday, August 28)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thousands of passengers are said to be stranded at airports – including some sat on their planes now unable to take-off. Passengers have reportedly also been unable to get into the UK on this Bank Holiday Monday.

Follow live updates below.

Chaos at Gatwick Airport after UK air traffic control network failure: Live updates as passengers left stranded

Show new updates
18:13 BST

'Please only travel to the airport if your flight is confirmed to be operating’

17:01 BST

Major update from NATS

“We have identified and remedied the technical issue affecting our flight planning system this morning. We are now working closely with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected as efficiently as possible. Our engineers will be carefully monitoring the system’s performance as we return to normal operations.

“The flight planning issue affected the system’s ability to automatically process flight plans, meaning that flight plans had to be processed manually which cannot be done at the same volume, hence the requirement for traffic flow restrictions. Our priority is always to ensure that every flight in the UK remains safe and we are sincerely sorry for the disruption this is causing. Please contact your airline for information on how this may affect your flight.”

16:23 BST

Huge crowds at airport

15:38 BST

Television presenter stranded

15:37 BST

‘No updates, no diversion to other airports and just left to ourselves'

15:34 BST

‘Hardly any commercial planes left in the sky in the South East'

15:33 BST

‘Less than perfect end to our holiday'

15:33 BST

‘Flight boards not updating’ at Gatwick

15:30 BST

Gatwick Airport issues updated statement

15:29 BST

Dozens of delays and cancellations

These are the flights that are cancelled or delayed to and from Gatwick so far this afternoon (Monday, August 28) – including multiple easyJet and British Airways flights.

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/london-gatwick-airport-bank-holiday-travel-chaos-expected-after-uk-air-traffic-control-network-failure-these-are-the-flights-cancelled-or-delayed-so-far-today-monday-august-28-including-dozens-of-easyjet-british-airways-and-3959797

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PassengersGatwick Airport