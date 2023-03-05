Chichester has some of the best drivers in the country, according to research

A new study has revealed that Chichester has some of the best drivers in the UK.

Chichester ranked fifth in a study from insurance broker onesureinsurance.co.uk which analysed fatal, serious and slight traffic accidents as well as test centre pass rates, the percentage of those who pass first time and how many people passed with no faults.

The research found that the city has 0.64 fatalities and 41.1 serious and slight accidents per 10,000 people.

Drivers in Chichester are also more likely to pass their test as the centre has a 65 per cent pass rate, with 66.5 per cent passing first time, the study shows.

Chichester. Picture from S Robards

Preston in Lancashire came out on top in the research with only 0.06 fatalities and 12.7 serious or slight accidents per 10,000 people.

A spokesperson from onesureinsurance.co.uk said: “This data does show a correlation between the cities that have lots of people passing first time, and fewer road accidents and fatalities.”

