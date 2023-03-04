Channel 4 show looking for Sussex residents to take part

A Channel 4 programme is appealing for Sussex residents to apply to take part.

Worst House on The Street follows the renovation journeys of families, couples or friends who have recently bought a 'fixer upper'.

Those that take part receive professional help and advice from property experts Stuart and Scarlette Douglas on the best way to renovate, style and add value to the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is currently looking for Sussex participants that have either recently purchased their home, or are close to completing, and about to begin their renovation process - which must be completed by June 2023.

Worst House on the Street. Picture from Channel 4

Residents wanting to apply are urged to email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad