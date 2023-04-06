Edit Account-Sign Out
Easter holidays travel update for Sussex: Railway engineering works, police incident and flooding among incidents to be aware of

Here is your Easter holidays travel update for Sussex on Thursday, April 6

By Sam Morton
Published 6th Apr 2023, 08:30 BST

Following a points failure, Southern Rail said no services will run between Leatherhead and Horsham while ‘additional engineering works’ take place today from 8pm today until 6am tomorrow (April 7).

A spokesperson said: “Services which usually run between London Victoria, Dorking/Horsham will run as far as Leatherhead. We would recommend you travelling earlier if possible tomorrow night, as you will need to use alternative travel options after 20:00.”

This follows a points failure, which was reported between Leatherhead and Horsham shortly after 8am on Tuesday. Disruption came to an end at 7.30pm.

A spokesperson said: “Further repair works will be required to make a permanent fix to the points.”

Meanwhile – as another word of warning – Southern has advised that no services will run to or from London Victoria, while Network Rail carry out works on April 7, 8, 9, 10, 15 and 16.

A spokesperson said: “Network Rail are modernising 1980s track and signalling on some lines into London Victoria station. There will be no Southern or Gatwick Express trains and you will need to amend your journey on some dates.

“You can read more about the works and the benefits at networkrail.co.uk/victoriaresignalling.”

Following a points failure, Southern Rail said no services will run between Leatherhead and Horsham while ‘additional engineering works’ take place today from 8pm today until 6am tomorrow (April 7).

No major incidents have been reported on roads in Sussex this morning.

According to an AA Traffic map, there are reports of a stalled vehicle on A27 Chichester Bypass from A285 Portfield Way to A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout). Traffic is said to be coping well but police are ‘en-route to investigate’.

Meanwhile, rush hour traffic is reportedly increasing on Whyke roundabout, eastbound between A27 Chichester Bypass and A27 Chichester Bypass.

Elsewhere in West Sussex, there are reportedly delays on A27 Shoreham Bypass eastbound between Manor Road and A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn-off).

Over in East Sussex, Alfriston Road is reportedly ‘just passable’ due to flooding, both ways from A27 (Drusilla's Roundabout) to Lullington Road.

In Brighton, there are minor delays on Franklin Road, eastbound between Denmark Road and B2066 New Church Road.

Delays are reportedly increasing on B2066 Western Road, eastbound between Langdale Road and B2122 Montpelier Road.

There are also queues on A270 Lewes Road, westbound between A27 (Stanmer Park) and Southover Street.

In Bexhill, minor delays have been reported on East Beach Street, westbound between A259 The Bourne and A259 De La Warr Road.

