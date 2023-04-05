Watch six US Air Force Chinook helicopters fly over Sussex
Multiple US Army chinook helicopters were seen flying in several Sussex locations earlier today (Wednesday, April 5).
By Sam Morton
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:02 BST
Video footage, taken in Worthing around 1.40pm, captured the amazing moment six chinooks flew along the Sussex coast.
Sussex World understands the fleet was operated by the United States Air Force (USAF).
The helicopters flew from Lydd Airport in Kent towards Hastings and Eastbourne before being seen off the coast at Newhaven, Brighton, Worthing and Bognor Regis.
The RAF Lakenheath military base has been approached for comment.