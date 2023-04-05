Edit Account-Sign Out
Watch six US Air Force Chinook helicopters fly over Sussex

Multiple US Army chinook helicopters were seen flying in several Sussex locations earlier today (Wednesday, April 5).

By Sam Morton
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:02 BST

Video footage, taken in Worthing around 1.40pm, captured the amazing moment six chinooks flew along the Sussex coast.

Sussex World understands the fleet was operated by the United States Air Force (USAF).

The helicopters flew from Lydd Airport in Kent towards Hastings and Eastbourne before being seen off the coast at Newhaven, Brighton, Worthing and Bognor Regis.

The helicopters flew from Lydd Airport in Kent towards Hastings and Eastbourne before being seen off the coast at Newhaven, Brighton, Worthing and Bognor Regis. Photo: Dan JessupThe helicopters flew from Lydd Airport in Kent towards Hastings and Eastbourne before being seen off the coast at Newhaven, Brighton, Worthing and Bognor Regis. Photo: Dan Jessup
The RAF Lakenheath military base has been approached for comment.

The fleet is believed to have been operated by the United States Air Force (USAF). Photo: Dan JessupThe fleet is believed to have been operated by the United States Air Force (USAF). Photo: Dan Jessup
