The walkout would add further disruption to passengers in the UK as airlines struggle to cope with cancelled flights and lengthy queues at baggage claim, passport security and check-in.

On Monday (June 20), Heathrow Airport cancelled 30 flights, carrying around 5,000 passengers, due to technical issues affecting baggage.

The airport asked airlines to cut 10% of flights from schedules across terminals two and three as it worked its way through a huge backlog of luggage, Sky News reported.

Holidaymakers face further misery after easyJet’s cabin crew in Spain voted to take strike action this summer. Picture by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of passengers were left waiting for over three hours to retrieve their baggage with no explanation from staff.

Gatwick Airport has announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

The airport believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is also ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming easyJet staff walkout in Spain.

Why are they striking?

EasyJet’s Spanish flight attendants are planning to strike due to a pay dispute.

Spanish union USO has called for cabin crew to receive a 40% increase to their basic salaries.

EasyJet and USO have been in pay talks since February but are now in a ‘deadlock situation’, according to the union.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, USO general secretary for easyJet Malaga Miguel Galan said: “The company underestimated the outlook, was more pessimistic and conservative and is not ready for the demand.”

Mr Galan also said Spanish cabin crew pay was not on a par to their French and German counterparts.

In a statement posted on the BBC, easyJet said it pays cabin crew ‘competitive’ rates, and it was ‘extremely disappointed’ about the call to strike action.

When are they striking?

EasyJet’s cabin crew based in Spain are planning to strike for nine days in July.

The staff will stage three separate walkouts between July 1-3, July 15-17 and July 29-31 respectively.

Which Spanish airports will be affected by the strike?

USO has said that easyJet cabin crew working from El Prat in Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Malaga will take part in next month’s strike.

But easyJet has reassured its passengers that they plan to run a ‘full schedule’ of flights from Spain.

Speaking to the BBC, a spokesperson from the airline said: “Should the industrial action go ahead there could be some disruption to our flying programme to and from Malaga, Palma and Barcelona during the strike period.