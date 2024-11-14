Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The company responsible for emergency roadworks in Worthing has apologised for any ‘inconvenience’ caused after reports of ‘traffic chaos’.

Temporary traffic lights are in place on Shaftsbury Avenue in Worthing, after workmen were brought in to complete the emergency replacement of a section of a gas main.

As a result, traffic has been heavily congested.

Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell (known as @brightonsnapper on social media) reported that the stop/start lights are ‘causing traffic chaos’ in the area. His post on X stated that he did not see a ‘soul working’ at the site on Monday (November 11).

Waseem Hanif, a spokesperson for gas distribution company SGN, said: “We’re carrying out an emergency replacement of a section of our gas main on Shaftesbury Avenue, Worthing, following a gas leak.

“Our teams have been working daily from 7am to 7pm, with temporary traffic lights in place near Shaftesbury Avenue’s junction with Barrington Road. The lights are being manually controlled from 7am to 7pm to minimise disruption.

"We took the decision to replace the gas main with modern plastic pipe due to its condition and to avoid increased overall disruption from future repairs.”

The replacement is complete and workmen are now ‘beginning the process of restoring the road surface’, so that it is ‘safe for vehicles to drive on’, SGN said.

Mr Hanif added: “All going well, the temporary traffic lights will be removed by 5pm on Monday, November 18.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience these works have caused and would like to thank local residents and businesses for your ongoing patience and understanding.”