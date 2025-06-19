Emergency roadworks on A27 in Arundel: Traffic delays reported

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 19th Jun 2025, 12:28 BST
Temporary traffic lights are in place on the A27 in Arundel.

This is to facilitate emergency repairs on Chichester Road, according to AA Traffic News.

A traffic notice read: “Queueing traffic due to emergency repairs on A27 Chichester Road both ways around A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Severe delays of 15 minutes on A27 Chichester Road westbound between Lilian Terrace and Jarvis Road. Average speed ten mph.”

Temporary traffic lights are in place on the A27 in Arundel. Photo: Sussex World / stock imageplaceholder image
Temporary traffic lights are in place on the A27 in Arundel. Photo: Sussex World / stock image

Delays were earlier said to be increasing on A27 Arundel Bypass eastbound.

Sussex Traffic Watch reported that temporary lights are in place for the emergency works.

No pre-planned works are evident on the One.Network website.

National Highways, which is responsible for the A27, has been approached for more information.

Related topics:Emergency roadworksArundelTraffic delaysA27National Highways
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice