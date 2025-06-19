Temporary traffic lights are in place on the A27 in Arundel.

This is to facilitate emergency repairs on Chichester Road, according to AA Traffic News.

A traffic notice read: “Queueing traffic due to emergency repairs on A27 Chichester Road both ways around A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout).

“Severe delays of 15 minutes on A27 Chichester Road westbound between Lilian Terrace and Jarvis Road. Average speed ten mph.”

Temporary traffic lights are in place on the A27 in Arundel. Photo: Sussex World / stock image

Delays were earlier said to be increasing on A27 Arundel Bypass eastbound.

Sussex Traffic Watch reported that temporary lights are in place for the emergency works.

No pre-planned works are evident on the One.Network website.

National Highways, which is responsible for the A27, has been approached for more information.