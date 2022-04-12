Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet and British Airways flights for Tuesday, April 12

Holidaymakers attempting to jet off from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a swathe of last-minute flight cancellations.

By Matt Pole
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:03 am

The two airlines have been hit by Covid, which is surging across Europe. This has lead to understaffing due to an increase in staff sickness.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Tuesday, April 12) at Gatwick Airport.

Gatwick cancellations - across all terminals

11am - easyJet flight to Montpellier

11.10am - British Airways flight to Amsterdam

11.35am - easyJet flight to Milan-Bergamo

11.45am - easyJet flight to Valencia

11.50am - easyJet flight to Cagliari

11.55am - easyJet flight to Mahon

11.55am - easyJet flight to Milan-Linate

12.55pm - easyJet flight to Catania

1.10pm - easyJet flight to Sofia

9.05pm - easyJet flight to Luxembourg

