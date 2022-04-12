Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet and British Airways flights for Tuesday, April 12

The two airlines have been hit by Covid, which is surging across Europe. This has lead to understaffing due to an increase in staff sickness.
SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Tuesday, April 12) at Gatwick Airport.
Gatwick cancellations - across all terminals
11am - easyJet flight to Montpellier
11.10am - British Airways flight to Amsterdam
11.35am - easyJet flight to Milan-Bergamo
11.45am - easyJet flight to Valencia
11.50am - easyJet flight to Cagliari
11.55am - easyJet flight to Mahon
11.55am - easyJet flight to Milan-Linate
12.55pm - easyJet flight to Catania
1.10pm - easyJet flight to Sofia
9.05pm - easyJet flight to Luxembourg
