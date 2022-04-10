Gatwick Airport: Holidaymakers attempting to jet off for Easter hit by last-minute cancellations

Travel disruptions are affecting holidaymakers this Easter holidays - the first holiday since the Government dropped Covid travel restrictions for international passengers.

British Airways and easyJet have grounded more than 100 flights at Gatwick Airport and Heathrow. The last-minute cancellations will affect between 15,000 and 20,000 holidaymakers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two airlines have been hit by Covid, which is resurging throughout Europe. This has lead to an increase in staff missing work due to illness, as well as understaffing.

Travellers trying to jet off abroad for Easter have been hit by a swathe of last-minute flight cancellations across UK airports - including Gatwick. Picture by Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

A British Airways spokesperson said: "Aviation has been one of the industries worst hit by the pandemic, and airlines and airports are experiencing the same issues rebuilding their operations while managing the continuing impact of Covid.”

A spokesperson for easyJet added: "As a result of the current high rates of Covid infections across Europe, like all businesses easyJet is experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness."

Chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, Paul Charles, said: “This is a staggering level of flight cancellations caused by a cocktail of not having enough staff in place and Covid-induced staff shortages.

“Airlines are certainly seeing a high level of demand to fly, but are simply unable to cope with that demand due to a lack of resources.”