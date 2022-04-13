But drivers and commuters are being warned to expect major delays and queues on the roads this Easter weekend as bank holiday traffic is predicted to hit an eight-year high.

The first bank holiday of the year, and the first since the majority of all Covid restrictions were lifted, is expected to see more than 21.6 million trips undertaken between Good Friday and Easter Monday, according to the RAC.

And Sussex motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid on the National Highways network this Easter weekend.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows the closures that are expected to carry over the bank holiday weekend.

• A27, from 9pm, February 14 2022 to 11.59pm February 13, 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for junction improvements.

• A27, from 8pm November 22 2021 to 6am July 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm March 7 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 6am February 1 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for, junction upgrade works.

• A27, from 6am April 4 to 6pm October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am April 28 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am April 28 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, 24 hour lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

• A27, from 7pm April 2 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Bo Peep Lane to Druscillas roundabout, diversion route for closure of Station Road for highway improvement works.

• A27, from 7am February 21 to 5pm October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

• A23, from 8pm April 12 to 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, North Terminal roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for road marking works, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.

• A23, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney Interchange, carriageway, slip road and lane closures for electrical works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A26, from 11pm April 9 to 4am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closures for lining works, diversion via local authority network.

• A26, from 8pm April 11 to 6am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Major rail engineering and improvement projects will also be undertaken during the Easter weekend.

No Southern services will be able to run to and from London Victoria, with most trains diverted into London Bridge. This work is part of the ongoing London Victoria track and signalling upgrades.

Engineering work will be taking place between London Victoria and East Croydon between Good Friday and Easter Monday. No Southern trains will run to / from London Victoria station.

London Victoria - Brighton: No Southern service, use Thameslink services to / from London Bridge.

London Victoria - Eastbourne / Ore / Portsmouth Harbour / Southampton Central / Littlehampton / East Grinstead: Trains will be diverted to operate to and from London Bridge, running to an amended timetable with some extended journey times.

London Victoria - Horsham / Dorking: Trains will be diverted to operate to and from London Bridge, running non-stop between Mitcham Eastfields and London Bridge.

London Bridge - Uckfield: On Saturday Uckfield services will operate to and from East Croydon.